That Shocking Moment In X-Men '97 Episode 2 Comes Straight From The Comics

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" to follow.

Storm, mistress of the elements ... no more? In episode 2 of "X-Men '97" — "Mutant Liberation Begins" — Storm/Ororo Monroe (still voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith) took a shot from a gun fired by the villainous X-Cutioner, an assassin affiliated with the anti-mutant hate group the Friends of Humanity. The shot, intended for Magneto, robbed Storm of her weather-manipulating powers: "The breeze is gone ... I cannot feel it, nor the moisture, nor the air," she despairs before the tears finally swell up. It's a sign of Magneto's growth of character that he stays his hand of X-Cution after Storm's fate.

According to Beast, the gun fired the same radiation used by the collars that inhibit mutant powers. However, the blast is concentrated to deliver its dosage on a cellular level, so the depower is permanent. (You might remember these collars from the original "X-Men" cartoon series, specifically season 1, episode 7, "Slave Island," where mutants were enslaved in the nation Genosha with these collars.) Storm, feeling she doesn't belong with the X-Men anymore and unable to say goodbye in person, writes a farewell letter and leaves.

You wouldn't know it from the "X-Men" movies, but Storm is the greatest of the X-Men; the Earth itself recognizes her power and bends to her will. It's not only the Earth under her sway, for she's charmed both great heroes like the Black Panther and awesome villains like Doctor Doom. In more recent "X-Men" comics, she's even become the Queen of Mars (renamed Arakko by the mutant settlers). Now, though, she's only human.

Notably, Storm's "X-Men '97" storyline is taken right from the comics. Just like the 1992 "X-Men" series, "'97" is remixing beats of the 17-year-long defining run on "X-Men" by Chris Claremont — the writer who made Storm an icon.