Halle Berry Had One Big Stipulation Before Agreeing To X-Men 3

Bryan Singer's "X2: X-Men United" may remain, even at this late date, one of the better superhero films out there. In "X2," Halle Berry reprised her role as Ororo Munroe, better known by her superheroine name Storm. She can control the weather with her mind, perhaps making her the most powerful being on Earth, even if the movies don't posit her as such. In "X2," Storm spends a good deal of time tracking down and befriending a mysterious teleporting blue-skinned mutant named Kurt (Alan Cumming), also known as Nightcrawler. The two characters bond and they have a few intimate moments together.

This was an improvement for Storm over the 2000 "X-Men" film, wherein she ... didn't do much. Storm was a supporting character in "X-Men" who only used her superpowers a few times. Berry was fine, but was given very little to work with. Storm, despite being one of the more consistently ubiquitous X-Men characters in comic book form (the character was introduced in 1975), remained off to the side in Singer's first two X-Men movies.

Storm also appeared in Brett Ratner's 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand," and in it, she gets to use her powers a little more. Significantly, some dramatic events throughout "The Last Stand" leave Storm as the headmistress of Charles Xavier's school for Mutants at the film's end. It's worth noting that "The Last Stand" was even busier than the previous two movies, as it introduced over a dozen new characters, fast-forwarded the film's timeline to a wilder, semi-dystopian near-future, and dealt with worldwide consequences of superpowered mutants being known to the world at large.

In a 2005 article for Digital Spy, Berry revealed that she would only come back to play Storm for "The Last Stand" if the character played a more substantial role. The studio listened, at least to a degree.