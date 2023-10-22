The James Bond Stunt That 'Nearly Beat' Halle Berry During Die Another Day

Of all the James Bond movies, "Die Another Day" is perhaps the most detested. Maybe you think it's an underrated Bond film deserving of more respect, but the prevailing view of this early 2000s outing is that of a truly shameful blunder in the canon. Of course, perspectives shift over time. At one point, "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was treated with similar derision to "Die Another Day," and now George Lazenby's only outing in the tux is viewed as one of the best in Bond's 60-year on-screen run. But there's something about "Die Another Day" that I can't help but feel will forever keep it from achieving the same respect.

The ice palaces, invisible cars, and Korean colonels using plastic surgery to transform into insufferable British toffs, are all beyond ridiculous. But they're funny, and Bond has been funny and lighthearted at various points throughout his career to great effect. The problem is that this was Pierce Brosnan's swan song as Bond, and the man deserved a better sendoff.

It would have helped if Halle Berry's NSA agent Jinx had any chemistry at all with the leading man. Brosnan actually had much more chemistry with Rosamund Pike's Miranda Frost, but was given very little screen time with her — they had to make time for the giant sun laser sequence, after all. At least it can be said that Jinx as a character was a certified badass, very much holding her own throughout the film. Unfortunately, establishing any kind of compelling chemistry between her and Bond wasn't the only issue that Berry encountered on "Die Another Day."