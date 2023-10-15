X-Men: The Last Stand Director Quit Over A Nasty Trick Played On Halle Berry [NYCC]

"I don't like boring, serious films; I like entertaining escapism," filmmaker Matthew Vaughn said of his films at the New York Comic Con 2023 "Matthew Vaughn: From Kickass to Kingsman to Argylle" panel. Best known for directing genre-subverting movies like "Kingsman" (he and comic creator Mark Millar thought James Bond was getting "too serious") and "Kick-Ass" (a deconstruction of super-suited vigilante fantasy, also penned by Millar), Vaughn prefers his action told with style.

While reflecting on his career since the 2007 film "Layer Cake," Vaughn reiterated his plans for "Kingsman 3" and "Kick-Ass: Reboot," with the latter starting filming next year and going a much different route than his original "Kick-Ass" film. He mentioned too that he's directing a musical that he can't talk about yet ("Elton John's catalog [referring to his producing work in 'Rocketman'] is pretty hard to beat"). He also dropped some interesting "Kingsman" trivia: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega were among Vaughn's top picks for Eggsy, the lead Kingsman. Though Vaughn went with Taron Egerton (star of "Rocketman"), he praised Boyega's and Kaluuya's impressive auditions.

Easily the most interesting reveal, however, concerned his would-have-been director's chair on "X-Men: The Last Stand." It's no secret that Vaughn left the directing position because he felt like his own vision couldn't breathe, having told The Telegraph, "I didn't want to be the guy accused of making a bad "X-Men" movie." But at NYCC, he also shared another dimension to the story.