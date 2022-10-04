Did House Of The Dragon Just Offer The Rarest Game Of Thrones Gift Of Them All?

When Rhaenyra and Daemon plotted their marriage, it sounds like they were going to have Laenor killed. It just didn't make sense. Laenor has had to hide his lover and have his sexuality whispered (and sometimes spoken loudly) about in the corridors of power. Westeros isn't exactly friendly to those who are not straight. It was heartbreaking to hear Laenor wish he wasn't made the way he was. I was rooting for him — few characters on this show deserve happiness like him.

Rhaenyra talking this way, about murdering her sweet, gay husband so she could marry her uncle ... it seemed very on brand for the franchise, and I was close to just quitting the show. Daemon going to Qarl, Laenor's current partner, made it seem like he was going to pay him to kill Laenor, and it was starting to look like this series would make almost every LGBTQ+ person either dead or a murderer. The remote was in my hand as I watched Laenor's parents grieve over the burned body of their final child.

And then we watched Qarl and Laenor sail off together in a row boat. Did ... did we get a happy ending? Gods, I hope so. If this was not a case of Qarl and Laenor doing this on their own, it means that I can still like Rhaenyra. It also means that a character that has been the nicest person in the series isn't dead and might get to be with the man he loves.

Oh, there is no question he'll be back. It's too juicy a storyline to just end there. I'm just happy that, whatever happens next, he'll get some time to live a happy life with Qarl, even for a little while.