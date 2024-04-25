X-Men '97 Reveals The Future Of A Not-Quite-Dead Marvel Mutant

This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97."

Episode 5 of "X-Men '97" — "Remember It" — may very well go down as the most shocking TV moment of 2024. Adapting the dark "X-Men" comic storyline "E Is For Extinction" by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, a giant Sentinel razed the new mutant homeland of Genosha, killing thousands, if not millions.

Episode 6, "Lifedeath Part 2," took a break focusing instead on the absent Storm and Professor X, but episode 7, "Bright Eyes," explores the fallout of Genosha. It picks up about a week later when the X-Men are hosting a rainy funeral for Gambit. They go back to Genosha to continue searching for more survivors. They find one: Emma Frost, White Queen of the Hellfire Club.

Emma, who was part of Genosha's short-lived ruling council, is a telepath. During the attack, she unlocked a second mutation to turn her skin diamond hard, so she survived being crushed under rubble. Retaining her catty sense of humor, Emma makes light of her new abilities by saying she "does well under pressure" — though she was hardly a lump of coal before.

Emma surviving Genosha and her new ability come from "E Is For Extinction." Afterward, she joined the X-Men; Morrison's run was the beginning of her becoming a team mainstay, where she remains. Emma's comic ascension has only happened since the original "X-Men" show went off the air. That series presented her as part of the villainous Hellfire Club and a villain in "The Dark Phoenix Saga," because at the time, that's what she was known for. "X-Men '97" has continued this; it even placed Emma in the title sequence's "bad mutant" line-up. Even if we can't get Sydney Sweeney to play her in live-action, I think "X-Men '97" must give Emma her due.