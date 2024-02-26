Madame Web Post-Mortem: Which Comics Character Should Sydney Sweeney Play Instead?

Not many people have seen "Madame Web" and an even smaller slice of the moviegoing population like the movie.

It stuck out to me that star Dakota Johnson seems to be under the impression that the film was set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (it is not, and after its abysmal performance, it will never crossover). I don't know if this is Sony Pictures feeding the actors and/or their agents misleading information or if movie stars like Johnson (understandably) can't be bothered to learn the nerdy logistics of these franchises.

Still, this got me thinking how the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't have a "no previous superhero roles" bar to entry. Oscar Isaac, who played the villain in the disastrous "X-Men: Apocalypse," was then recruited to star in "Moon Knight." Christian Bale, a generation's Dark Knight, played Gorr the God Butcher in "Thor: Love and Thunder" because of his children's pleading.

In "Madame Web," Sydney Sweeney plays Julia Cornwall, the future Spider-Woman. There's a flash of her in costume, but any origin story or extensive web-slinging is saved for a sequel that will never be made. Still, Sweeney has star power, having headlined the runaway hit romcom of 2023, "Anyone But You."

Assuming "Madame Web" doesn't turn her off the funny books, and the superhero genre doesn't totally flame out in the next couple of years, here are other comic book roles Sweeney would fit in.