Get Ready To Naruto Run To The Theater – Live-Action Movie Coming From Shang-Chi Director

Masashi Kishimoto's "Naruto" is one of the most popular manga of all time, with 250 million books sold worldwide. Its anime adaptation is no less famous and, when airing on Cartoon Network in the 2000s, helped normalize the medium among American audiences. And yet, it's the only one of the "Big Three" series published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump — alongside "One Piece" and "Bleach" — that hasn't made the transition to live-action. Until now.

Lionsgate is officially moving forward with a live-action "Naruto" film. The project had previously been reported on, but it currently has a writer/director: Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the Marvel Studios picture "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings."

In a Lionsgate press release, Cretton said of the project: "It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation. We are very excited to collaborate and bring 'Naruto' to the big screen."

"Naruto" was published from 1999 to 2014. Set in a fantasy world reminiscent of feudal Japan (but with some modern technologies and magical chakra), the eponymous character is a young ninja who aspires to lead his village, the Hidden Leaf. The problem is that the people of the Hidden Leaf Village don't trust him; when Naruto was a baby, a monstrous Nine-Tailed Fox attacked the village and was sealed inside him. He trains to become a great ninja and earn their trust.

The action of "Naruto," which mixes hand-to-hand martial arts with glowing energy attacks, should be right in line with Cretton's skillset after "Shang-Chi."