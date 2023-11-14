Why Jacob Elordi Declined To Audition For James Gunn's Superman

To Elordi's credit, he was pretty blunt and honest about turning down the role of Superman. "I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. 'Anything can happen!'" he told GQ. "And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies."

He then added: "I'm supposed to finish it with: 'Never say never!' ... Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

I'm not quite sure why Elordi thinks the role of Superman is "too dark" when he's clearly gravitating toward darker roles in general, but hey, at least he's honest. Perhaps he means it would be too dark to get caught up in the superhero movie machine. Perhaps not. In any case, Elordi's star is clearly on the rise, and he's going to become even more in demand as his career progresses. In other words, I think he'll do fine without Superman.