Why Jacob Elordi Declined To Audition For James Gunn's Superman
Jacob Elordi! He's very tall, very handsome, and very hot right now. The "Euphoria" actor can currently be seen goofin' on Elvis in Sofia Coppola's acclaimed "Priscilla," and he'll next appear in Emerald Fennell's acclaimed "Saltburn." That's a lot of acclaim! But the statuesque performer could've had an even bigger role on the horizon — that of the Man of Steel himself, Superman. In a new interview with GQ, Elordi reveals that at some point, he was asked to audition to play Superman.
He doesn't specify which Superman project he was asked to audition for, but odds are pretty good that he's talking about the new Superman who will appear in James Gunn's "Superman Legacy." David Corenswet, an actor with a very amusing name because every time I see it I read it as "Cornsweat," is playing the part of Krypton's favorite son instead. As for Elordi, he says he didn't even bother to read for the part. But why?
'No, thank you'
To Elordi's credit, he was pretty blunt and honest about turning down the role of Superman. "I've always been told to say a rounded answer or my agent will get mad at me. 'Anything can happen!'" he told GQ. "And obviously anything can happen, but at this stage in my life, I don't see myself having any interest in that. I like to make what I would watch, and I get very restless watching those movies."
He then added: "I'm supposed to finish it with: 'Never say never!' ... Well, they asked me to read for Superman. That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."
I'm not quite sure why Elordi thinks the role of Superman is "too dark" when he's clearly gravitating toward darker roles in general, but hey, at least he's honest. Perhaps he means it would be too dark to get caught up in the superhero movie machine. Perhaps not. In any case, Elordi's star is clearly on the rise, and he's going to become even more in demand as his career progresses. In other words, I think he'll do fine without Superman.