Saltburn Review: Barry Keoghan Is Outstanding In 2023's Bleakest Comedy [Fantastic Fest]

"Saltburn" is a different kind of monster movie.

Playing like a gothic romance (in the traditional sense of the word) retold through the lens of Patricia Highsmith's Ripley stories, it's one of the bleakest films of 2023, and a real bad time at the movies. In a good way — this is a film that revels proudly in its darkness. Because writer/director Emerald Fennell, who proved adept at pushing the right buttons with the similarly cruel "Promising Young Woman," knows that monsters can be seductive, that we can and will have sympathy for the devil, and that we'll follow an especially clever creature to the ends of the earth if they prove interesting enough.

And Oliver Quick, played by Barry Keoghan with the kind of shocking bravery that has catapulted him to the top of the "most interesting actors in the world" list over the past few years, is a special kind of monster. He's too devious, too smart, to hate. He's the infestation in the attic that you can't remove. You admire its persistence. If you can't destroy it, you begrudgingly respect it. Fennell knows the appeal of a carefully orchestrated, slow-motion car crash. Even when you can see "Saltburn" taking the curve too fast, its passengers doomed, you lean in closer. The only thing more exciting than a hero to root for is the villain who finds his way out of every predicament.