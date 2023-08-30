Barry Keoghan Gets A Taste Of The Wild Life In The Saltburn Trailer

Provocative Oscar-winning Carey Mulligan films, the British royal family, and Mattel. What do they all have in common? It's not a trick question. The answer is Emerald Fennell, the writer and director of "Promising Young Woman," who also played a young Queen Camilla in "The Crown." Fresh off her small role as (pregnant) Midge in Greta Gerwig's plastic box office sensation "Barbie," Fennell is back behind the camera for "Saltburn," her second feature as a writer and director.

Described as "a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire" set during the mid-2000s, the film stars Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick. A student struggling to fit in at Oxford University, Oliver unexpectedly finds himself being invited to spend the summer with his "charming and aristocratic" peer Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) at his family's massive estate. Now, as anyone who's watched "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and/or "The Green Knight" could tell you, inviting Barry Keoghan to your house is probably a terrible idea destined to turn out badly, and the plot summary for "Saltburn" alone has more than a whiff of "Brideshead Revisited" meets "The Talented Mr. Ripley." With Fennell at the helm (don't forget, she was also a head writer on "Killing Eve" for a while), that twisted description likely isn't too far off, either.

For more on that, check out the first-look footage from the film below!