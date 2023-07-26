In Barbie Lore, Michael Cera's Allan Is The Father Of 'Pregnant Barbie' Midge's Baby

The "Barbie" movie is finally out, and just like the toy line it is based on, it's taking the world by storm. Not only is the film earning the big bucks at the box office alongside the other half of Barbenheimer, but it received rave reviews, with our own BJ Colangelo calling Greta Gerwig's film one of the best of the year and an "absolute marvel hiding within the plastic pink confines of Barbie, making it a phenomenal reflection of the iconic doll that serves as source material."

As suspected since the first trailer came out, this is not just a pink-colored party, but a deeply weird and meta exploration of an American phenomenon, the effect Barbie had on girls everywhere, the patriarchy, and capitalism — while still being a fun pink-colored party where Ryan Gosling sings a pop ballad.

While the film is filled to the brim with Easter eggs and references to the decades-long history of Barbie, perhaps no reference is as funny or weird as Allan. Michael Cera plays a character with a tragic real-life history — a discontinued toy marketed as Ken's best friend and little else. But Allan has another life outside of Ken, one involving another lesser-known citizen of Barbieland — Margaret Hadley Sherwood, or Midge. We meet Midge early on in "Barbie," as a pregnant woman played by Emerald Fennell. Turns out, Allan is the father of Midge's baby, which raises more than a few questions.