Fullmetal Alchemist Has A Big Difference From Other Shonen Anime

Even if you're only passingly familiar with manga and anime, I'd bet that you've heard of "Fullmetal Alchemist," a modern classic of both mediums. First authored by Hiromu Arakawa and adapted to animation twice, all versions follow the titular alchemist, Edward Elric, and his little brother Alphonse (little in age, not height). Mutilated when they tried to revive their dead mother, they're now on a quest to get their bodies back by finding the Philosopher's Stone. Along the way, they face obstacles ranging from a military dictatorship to ouroboros-tattooed homunculi.

"Fullmetal Alchemist" is not my all-time favorite manga or anime (those titles go to "Monster" and "Neon Genesis Evangelion," respectively), but it is my favorite Shōnen series. What is that? A Japanese term referring to boys' media. Think "Dragon Ball," "Naruto," or "One Piece." They all fit under this umbrella.

Many of these series are published by the same magazine, Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump, but not "Fullmetal Alchemist." If you've ever wondered why the Elric Brothers are nowhere to be seen in the crossover fighting game "Jump Force," or why can't you read the "Fullmetal Alchemist" manga on the Shōnen Jump app, now you know. Some have even mistaken "Fullmetal Alchemist" for a Seinen (adult men) series due to it not being a Jump series and its comparatively darker nature. No, it was published in a Shōnen magazine, just not Jump. And the impact on the story goes deeper than just its manner of distribution.