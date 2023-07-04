Black Butler Anime Revival Is Officially Happening! Watch The Trailer
On top of all the news out of Anime Expo 2023, there was also a blast from the past. It's been confirmed that "Black Butler," a long-dormant anime series, will be returning for a fourth season.
Unlike most anime, "Black Butler" is set in neither a fantasy realm, a sci-fi future, or modern-day Japan. Nope, this story unfolds in Victorian England. The lead is Ciel Phantomhive, a 12-year-old aristocrat with two missions. One, keep a watchful eye on London's criminal underworld at the behest of Queen Victoria. Two, find his parents' murderers. For the latter task, he's made a contract with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who wears the disguise of Ciel's human butler.
"Black Butler" season 4 was announced on July 3, 2023, with a trailer. Running 80 seconds, it's spiritually more of a teaser, selling mood instead of a narrative. An opera-like score plays over close-ups of Sebastian preparing tea for Ciel and the two silently chatting. Interspersed are credits for the production staff and cast, displayed on era-appropriate title cards right out of a silent film. As the title card fades in, Sebastian's voice is heard: "I am merely one hell of a butler."
"Black Butler" began in 2006 as a manga authored by Yana Toboso and published in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy magazine. The series is officially classified as a Shonen (boys) manga, but is often mistaken for Shojo (girls) — not helping that reputation is that the series is written by a woman and one of the leads is a tall, dark, and handsome demon right out of "Twilight." The series' cross-gender appeal has no doubt helped its popularity, which is why it continues to be revived time and time again like a member of the undead.
One hell of a butler
Toboso's original "Black Butler" manga is still ongoing, with 32 volumes as of 2023. While the manga maintains a consistent production schedule, the anime is a different story. "Black Butler" was first adapted as a 24-episode anime in 2008 by A-1 Pictures; with scant source material, much of the season is original content (or what less forgiving fans might call "filler"). The season also technically includes an OVA (original video animation), featuring the characters staging a performance of "Hamlet."
The series' popularity earned it a 12-episode + 6-OVA second season, aired in 2010-2011, which was entirely original. A 10-episode third season, subtitled "Book of Circus," aired in 2014 and resumed properly adapting the manga. This was followed by a two-part OVA — "Book of Murder" — later that year and a theatrical film — "Book of the Atlantic" — in 2017.
Why the erratic production schedule? Most anime studios have too-full plates, which often leads to hiatuses between seasons of even popular shows. Plus, animes like "Black Butler" rely on the publication of their manga source material. If they don't have that, the animation staff has to improvise — just take a look at "Fullmetal Alchemist" — or take a break while the manga runs ahead of them.
"Black Butler" season 4 is being produced by CloverWorks and directed by Kenjiro Okada ("March Comes In Like A Lion"), with the original voice actors for Ciel (Maaya Sakamoto) and Sebastian (Daisuke Ono) also returning. It will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2024.