Black Butler Anime Revival Is Officially Happening! Watch The Trailer

On top of all the news out of Anime Expo 2023, there was also a blast from the past. It's been confirmed that "Black Butler," a long-dormant anime series, will be returning for a fourth season.

Unlike most anime, "Black Butler" is set in neither a fantasy realm, a sci-fi future, or modern-day Japan. Nope, this story unfolds in Victorian England. The lead is Ciel Phantomhive, a 12-year-old aristocrat with two missions. One, keep a watchful eye on London's criminal underworld at the behest of Queen Victoria. Two, find his parents' murderers. For the latter task, he's made a contract with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who wears the disguise of Ciel's human butler.

"Black Butler" season 4 was announced on July 3, 2023, with a trailer. Running 80 seconds, it's spiritually more of a teaser, selling mood instead of a narrative. An opera-like score plays over close-ups of Sebastian preparing tea for Ciel and the two silently chatting. Interspersed are credits for the production staff and cast, displayed on era-appropriate title cards right out of a silent film. As the title card fades in, Sebastian's voice is heard: "I am merely one hell of a butler."

"Black Butler" began in 2006 as a manga authored by Yana Toboso and published in Square Enix's Monthly GFantasy magazine. The series is officially classified as a Shonen (boys) manga, but is often mistaken for Shojo (girls) — not helping that reputation is that the series is written by a woman and one of the leads is a tall, dark, and handsome demon right out of "Twilight." The series' cross-gender appeal has no doubt helped its popularity, which is why it continues to be revived time and time again like a member of the undead.