One Deadpool & Wolverine Star Feels 'So Bad' For That Fan-Favorite Character's Death

This article contains heavy spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is finally out, bringing Marvel fans everywhere something they've apparently been clamoring for (that's what the box office indicates anyway): tons and tons of gratuitous and extremely fun cameos. The "Deadpool" sequel knows exactly how to play its audience and give them an entertaining popcorn movie that is fun, funny, and also a love letter to a pivotal chapter in the history of superhero movies.

Arguably the single best cameo in a long list of cameos is Chris Evans returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — not to play Steve Rogers, but to reprise his role as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch from the 2005 "Fantastic Four." It's part of "Deadpool & Wolverine" and its irreverent nod to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel movies, both the good ("X-Men") and the bad ("Fantastic Four," "Elektra," and half of the other "X-Men" movies), but mostly just the experimentation and openness to try out different things. In one of the best superhero movie surprises in years, Evans shouts "Flame On!" with more gravitas than he'd ever given the role before, all in order to go fight Pyro ... who immediately snuffs out Johnny's flames.

Unfortunately, Johnny enters the film about as quickly as he exists it. Not even 20 minutes later, he's brutally killed by the film's villain, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Speaking with GQ, Corrin expressed remorse over their role in killing such a beloved character. When asked how it felt to murder Chris Evans onscreen, Corrin simply responded, "Absoooolutely mad. I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day." They added, "After three minutes, I've killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat."