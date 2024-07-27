Ryan Reynolds Landed Deadpool & Wolverine's Biggest Marvel Star With One Text Message

Although many have already seen Shawn Levy's new superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine," there are still many who haven't, so be warned that this article will make direct reference to certain spoilers. You have been warned.

There are many, many superhero cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Indeed, the cameos seem to be the single reason the film exists at all. Part of "Deadpool & Wolverine" takes place in a pocket dimension called the Void where dejected superheroes are imprisoned after the Time Variance Authority deems their continued existence to be too messy for the multiverse. This realm is populated mostly by characters culled from X-Men movies — and other superhero features — previously owned by Fox. Most of the humor in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is derived from insider-baseball knowledge of inter-studio character-rights wrangling, so seeing the Fox characters invade the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe will no doubt satisfy entertainment news obsessives.

One of the bigger surprises comes right when Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) arrives in the Void, depicted as a vast desert wasteland populated by supervillains. Deadpool is surrounded and is unsure how to flee. It's then that a recognizable face appears. Chris Evans plays a blue-suited superhero who he steps forward to defend Deadpool against the encroaching attackers. Deadpool can't wait for Evans to say "Avengers assemble." Evans, instead, surprises Deadpool — and the audience — by saying "Flame On!" Evans appears in a few more scenes in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but his fate is ... well, I'll leave it there for now.

Regardless, it was a coup that Evans should appear here. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, in the car heading to the San Diego Comic-Con, Evans revealed that he was approached in the most direct fashion possible about appearing in "Deadpool." It seems Reynolds just sent him a text message, asking.