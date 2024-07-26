Every Avengers Reference, Callback, And Easter Egg In Deadpool & Wolverine
This article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine," so beware!
"Deadpool & Wolverine" finally ushers in the Fox universe of Marvel movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it offers a bit of a love letter to those early big screen adaptations of X-Men, Fantastic Four, and other comics turned into blockbusters with varying degrees of success. But since this is the first time Wade Wilson and Wolverine are entering the MCU, there are also plenty of Avengers Easter eggs and references to be found. While many of them are pretty obvious, especially those that Wade calls out directly with his ongoing meta-commentary, many of them can be hard to spot. But don't worry, we've got you covered.
From Tony Stark's office, where Deadpool is heartbreakingly turned away from joining the Avengers roster, to the garbage heap that is The Void from Marvel's "Loki" TV series and beyond, we've assembled a list of various Avengers Easter eggs, callbacks, and references that you might have missed. This includes a cameo by the legendary Stan Lee himself and a bit of universe-hopping fun too. So buckle up, nerds, because we've already seen "Deadpool & Wolverine" a couple of times, and this is chock full of goodies.
Tony Stark's office with Happy Hogan has Avengers paraphernalia
Early in the movie, Wade Wilson makes a jump over to Earth-616, which is the primary timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On March 14, 2018, he has a meeting with Happy Hogan, though he was hoping it would be a meeting with Tony Stark. But as Happy indicates, Stark doesn't really take these kind of meetings anymore.
If you look around Stark's office (and the camera eventually does it for you for a brief moment), there are several Easter eggs referencing the Avengers and the legacy of Iron Man. The most obvious items belong to Iron Man, such as the silver Mark II armor helmet on a shelf behind Happy, as well as the "Proof that Tony Stark Has a Heart" arc reactor gift that Pepper Potts (who can also be seen on a Forbes magazine cover) made for him. The armor suitcase from "Iron Man 2" sits on a shelf behind Wade.
There's also a toy version of an Iron Man helmet for some reason, which sits in front of the photo of Tony Stark and Peter Parker from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Strangely, we can't see Tom Holland in the photo, and I wonder if that's because it would technically count as an appearance in the MCU that would potentially mess up the actor's contractual obligations.
As for the Avengers, it's Captain America who gets the most love here. Behind Happy, you can see the vintage Captain America trading cards that once belonged to Agent Phil Coulson, though that's probably more of a reminder of their fallen friend than Cap himself. Either way, the prototype Captain America shield that can be seen in Stark's lab in "Iron Man 2" is sitting proudly in the window of the office as well.
Hulk is about to fight Wolverine
While Deadpool is time-hopping and trying to find a new Wolverine variant to replace the deceased Logan as the anchor being of Earth-10005, he encounters the classic Wolverine in his orange and brown suit. While the suit doesn't match the debut comic appearance in "The Incredible Hulk" #180 from October 1974, it's this match-up that makes it an Easter egg for Avengers fans, because Hulk is standing right there, and he slams Deadpool into a tree.
Also, even though this isn't an Avengers Easter egg, I'd feel bad if I didn't mention that Wade is traveling through the multiverse to the tune of "Power of Love" by Huey Lewis and the News, which is clearly meant to be a nod to the time-traveling classic "Back to the Future," where the song was written for the film's soundtrack.
The Void is packed with Easter eggs
You're going to find the most Easter eggs just sitting around The Void from the "Loki" TV series. Aside from the ensemble of tertiary X-Men villains who have been pruned from their timeline (most of them not played by the actors who portrayed them in previous movies, with the exception of Pryo and Sabretooth), there are a bunch of vehicles and objects lying around, just like in "Loki." Here's a breakdown of the stuff that we caught around The Void.
First, when all of Cassandra Nova's henchmen arrive with Pyro, among their vehicles is Red Skull's car from "Captain America: The First Avenger," the vintage comic book version of the flying Fantasticar that belongs to Fantastic Four, and the cupcake truck from "Moon Knight." One of the vehicles is also sporting a flag with the Avengers logo on it, but the "A" has been spray painted with the "A" for anarchy. After their arrival, Wolverine, Deadpool, and Johnny Storm are taken to the Giant-Man corpse lair, which isn't really an Easter egg, but it's also super gross when you think about it.
This is also when Wade mistakenly thinks Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) is actually Captain America, and he expects him to say "Avengers, assemble!" before he actually shouts, "Flame on!"
Here are some other items discarded in the desert:
-
Chitauri Leviathan in the desert.
-
Golden Gate Bridge (presumably from "X-Men: The Last Stand").
-
S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier.
-
Stark Industries tower.
-
Thanos' Q-Ship, the one piloted by Ebony Maw in "Avengers: Infinity War."
-
The Milano, the ship from "Guardians of the Galaxy."
-
Classic Thor helmet and Captain America shield.
-
"Secret Wars" comic in the dirt before Wolverine picks up Wade with his claws.
-
The destroyed car from "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" can be seen in a field after Wolverine and Wade leave Cassandra Nova's lair.
-
Odin's palace from Asgard is buried in the desert.
-
Cassandra Nova has the finger sling of Doctor Strange, which she uses to open a portal back to the TVA.
-
In the lair where the Fox Marvel heroes are holed up, the wall sculpture of Scarlet Witch from the end of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is on display.
The Fox Marvel resistance has references too!
All right, these might not be Avengers references, but we can't help but talk about some of the more amusing references that unfold when Deadpool and Wolverine meet the superheroes from the Fox Marvel movies who have been banished to the Void.
When Wesley Snipes appears as Blade, Ryan Reynolds does his best impression of the actor when questioning whether he was retired. After a hilariously inappropriate exchange where Deadpool is worried about being canceled, Blade tells Deadpool, "I don't like you," to which Wade responds, "You never did." In case you didn't know, this is alluding to the infamously contentious working relationship that Snipes and Reynolds had on the set of "Blade: Trinity," which you can read more about right here.
Once the conversation between our heroes comes around to some of the other characters who were in The Void, only to have been killed, Wade apologizes to Elektra (Jennifer Garner) when he learns that Daredevil is among the deceased (along with Quicksilver, Punisher, and Magneto). But in a hilarious reference to Garner's real-life marriage and divorce from "Daredevil" star Ben Affleck, she flippantly responds, "It's fine."
But perhaps the best dialogue in this scene comes from Gambit (Channing Tatum), who constantly references the fact that he never got a chance to get his own movie and people may not even know about him. At one point, he even acknowledges that maybe he was just born in The Void, alluding to the X-Men Origins movie Tatum was supposed to star in before the poor reception of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" got the movie canceled.
X-23 (Dafne Keen) also gets a nice callback beyond the obvious need for her experience from "Logan" to help convince the alternate Wolverine that he should be fighting with them. During the final fight sequence at Cassandra Nova's lair, she puts on the same sunglasses she wore as a kid in "Logan."
Finally, just when you thought we were done with "Blade" references, in that same fight, after killing some henchman, the daywalker says, "Some motherf**kers still tryin' to ice skate uphill," repeating one of the character's silliest lines from the "Blade" movies.
(The photo above comes from the cast's appearance during a "Deadpool & Wolverine" celebration at screening at San Diego Comic-Con 2024)
Ladies and gentlemen, Stan Lee
Finally, if you were paying attention to the side-scrolling, video game-inspired action sequence where Deadpool & Wolverine slice and dice through a bunch of Deadpool Corps. members, then you might have missed a quick cameo by Stan Lee. Sadly, the Marvel Comics legend is no longer with us, but that hasn't stopped Marvel Studios from paying tribute to him in their movies.
Thankfully, without the use of CGI bringing him back to life, "Deadpool & Wolverine" includes a banner ad on the side of a bus for the carpet cleaning company Stanley Steemer, and the man pictures in the image is none other than Stan Lee himself. I'll bet Stan Lee loved a nice clean carpet.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is playing in theaters everywhere now.