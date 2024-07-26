Every Avengers Reference, Callback, And Easter Egg In Deadpool & Wolverine

Early in the movie, Wade Wilson makes a jump over to Earth-616, which is the primary timeline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On March 14, 2018, he has a meeting with Happy Hogan, though he was hoping it would be a meeting with Tony Stark. But as Happy indicates, Stark doesn't really take these kind of meetings anymore.

If you look around Stark's office (and the camera eventually does it for you for a brief moment), there are several Easter eggs referencing the Avengers and the legacy of Iron Man. The most obvious items belong to Iron Man, such as the silver Mark II armor helmet on a shelf behind Happy, as well as the "Proof that Tony Stark Has a Heart" arc reactor gift that Pepper Potts (who can also be seen on a Forbes magazine cover) made for him. The armor suitcase from "Iron Man 2" sits on a shelf behind Wade.

There's also a toy version of an Iron Man helmet for some reason, which sits in front of the photo of Tony Stark and Peter Parker from "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Strangely, we can't see Tom Holland in the photo, and I wonder if that's because it would technically count as an appearance in the MCU that would potentially mess up the actor's contractual obligations.

As for the Avengers, it's Captain America who gets the most love here. Behind Happy, you can see the vintage Captain America trading cards that once belonged to Agent Phil Coulson, though that's probably more of a reminder of their fallen friend than Cap himself. Either way, the prototype Captain America shield that can be seen in Stark's lab in "Iron Man 2" is sitting proudly in the window of the office as well.