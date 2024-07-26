Deadpool & Wolverine's Most Surprising X-Men Character Almost Got A Solo Movie

Unfortunately, it would not be smooth sailing for the "Gambit" movie. As the title was developed, various directors signed up or were at least considered for the project, including Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, Gore Verbinski, and even Edgar Wright. Despite this ever-changing list of filmmakers, Tatum stuck with the movie, and it continued to change shape from year to year. By 2017, after the success of both "Logan" and "Deadpool," the movie was in the process of being reworked from scratch. "We had a first draft [that] was good, but we were coming to at a time at that creative phase of [the X-Men], where these movies went through a bit of a paradigm shift, where the X-Men movies and the superhero movies with Logan and Deadpool really broke down a lot of doors for us," Tatum said at the time. "We were trying to do some things that we actually weren't allowed to do, and they just smashed down the doors, and now we're giving it a bit of a rethink."

And what would the new direction for the movie be? As it turns out, one of the plans was to make "Gambit" something akin to a romantic comedy. However, this might've contributed to the project's ultimate downfall. At one point, Léa Seydoux had been cast in the film, and she later confirmed that behind-the-scenes there was a push to make the film more comedic, saying, "The script was really good. It had some funny bits in it, but they wanted to make more of a comedy."

Fox kept shuffling the movie around from release date to release date, with seemingly no end in sight. And still, Tatum stuck with the movie. He really wanted to play Gambit. And after one director after another left the project, Tatum finally suggested that he should direct the movie himself, alongside his producing partner Reid Carolin. Sadly, the "Gambit" movie was doomed.