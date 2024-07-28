Deadpool & Wolverine Secretly Gives One Actor Their Fourth MCU Character

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is a road trip buddy comedy through the multiverse, where Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) meets many variants of himself. One especially weird member of the Deadpool Corps is Headpool, an undead head from the "Marvel Zombies" universe (he gets around by wearing an automated propeller head). Headpool's voice actor is none other than Nathan Fillion, beloved in geek circles for playing Captain Mal Reynolds on "Firefly" and known outside of them for "Castle."

During the 2000s, Fillion was one of nerds' favorite fancasts to star in a superhero movie – particularly "Green Lantern," a role that instead went to a pre-"Deadpool" Reynolds. (Fillion settled for voicing Hal Jordan in some animated DC movies.)

While he's not the superhero star his fans wanted him to be, Fillion has popped up in the MCU — three times before playing Headpool, in fact. He appeared in all of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, playing a different character in each one. In the first, he voiced a blue alien incarcerated at the Kyln, who takes an unsettling interest in Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) before Groot shuts him up. In "Vol. 2," Fillion filmed a cameo as actor Simon Williams (the future Wonder Man), but his scene was deleted. In "Vol. 3," Fillion got his biggest "Guardians" role as Karja, head of security for the biotech company OrgoCorp. ("Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the only MCU movie where you see Fillion's face.)

Fillion's cameos came about because he's buddies with "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn. He also starred in Gunn's 2006 horror flick "Slither," appeared as T.D.K. in "The Suicide Squad," and will play the hardass Green Lantern Guy Gardner in 2025's "Superman."

If you're worried about Fillion's latest role creating continuity issues, my advice is don't.