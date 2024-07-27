Deadpool & Wolverine's Very Specific Star Trek Joke, Explained For Non-Trekkies

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine."

At the end of Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine," the 34th film in the ever-shambling Marvel Cinematic Universe, the two title characters (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) must stop a wicked villain named Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) from activating a doomsday device called a Time Ripper that can erase entire parallel universes. Deadpool, while often flippant and irreverent, doesn't want to see his best friends killed, and he decides to do the noble thing by destroying the machine and saving his universe.

To do so, however, he has to use his usually indestructible body to complete a current between two of the Time Ripper's live wires. The explosion will vaporize him and actually kill him, something that bullets and knives have, as yet, been unable to do. The Wolverine in this movie, incidentally, isn't the same one audiences saw in the previous nine X-Men films, but a new parallel version culled from a universe of his own. This Wolverine is a sad sack, carrying an albatross of shame around his neck after letting down his entire timeline and taking a dark, violent turn. Shamed, he feels he can redeem himself by sacrificing his own life and destroying the Time Ripper.

Deadpool, however, out-nobles Wolverine and locks him outside the Time Ripper control room. Deadpool peers through a glass portal, apologizing for doing his act of nobility alone as only the Merc with a Mouth can. He puts his hand on the glass and comments that he is also Spock "or perhaps Kirk," and even spreads his fingers into the famous Vulcan salute so often seen on "Star Trek."

For those completely unfamiliar with "Star Trek," this is a moment cribbed from "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," as well as "Star Trek Into Darkness."