How Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Feels About Deadpool & Wolverine's Feet Joke

Rob Liefeld has been central to the "Deadpool" franchise from the very beginning. That's as true as a thing can be, given that Liefeld co-created the character for Marvel Comics in the early '90s with Fabian Nicieza. But he's also been a champion of the movies the whole way through. He was rewarded with a cameo in the first film, as well as shoutouts in both "Deadpool 2" and the newly released "Deadpool & Wolverine." But the nod to Liefeld in Marvel's latest gets at a long-running internet joke that takes aim at one of his perceived shortcomings as an artist: he can't draw feet.

Long before the movie came out, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailers revealed a scene that features a store called Liefeld's Just Feet. This is a knowing reference to the running joke, with comic book readers often mocking Liefeld's way of drawing (or the avoidance of drawing) feet. So, how does that joke sit with Liefeld? At the very least, he seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld explained how he reacted when Marvel's business affairs people reached out to notify him about the gag:

"I was laughing hysterically when the Marvel business affairs people called me. They were laughing too."

It is, indeed, a pretty ridiculous call to have to make. "Mr. Liefeld, we've come to warn you that our upcoming $200 million blockbuster makes a joke about the way you draw feet." Even if the heart of that joke in some way attacks his abilities as an artist, it's not hard to see why that would be a funny phone call to take. Liefeld is also the man who helped create this character, which has birthed a multi-billion-dollar franchise. He also co-created Marvel's team the X-Force and dozens of other characters throughout his long career.