How Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Feels About Deadpool & Wolverine's Feet Joke
Rob Liefeld has been central to the "Deadpool" franchise from the very beginning. That's as true as a thing can be, given that Liefeld co-created the character for Marvel Comics in the early '90s with Fabian Nicieza. But he's also been a champion of the movies the whole way through. He was rewarded with a cameo in the first film, as well as shoutouts in both "Deadpool 2" and the newly released "Deadpool & Wolverine." But the nod to Liefeld in Marvel's latest gets at a long-running internet joke that takes aim at one of his perceived shortcomings as an artist: he can't draw feet.
Long before the movie came out, the "Deadpool & Wolverine" trailers revealed a scene that features a store called Liefeld's Just Feet. This is a knowing reference to the running joke, with comic book readers often mocking Liefeld's way of drawing (or the avoidance of drawing) feet. So, how does that joke sit with Liefeld? At the very least, he seems to have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Liefeld explained how he reacted when Marvel's business affairs people reached out to notify him about the gag:
"I was laughing hysterically when the Marvel business affairs people called me. They were laughing too."
It is, indeed, a pretty ridiculous call to have to make. "Mr. Liefeld, we've come to warn you that our upcoming $200 million blockbuster makes a joke about the way you draw feet." Even if the heart of that joke in some way attacks his abilities as an artist, it's not hard to see why that would be a funny phone call to take. Liefeld is also the man who helped create this character, which has birthed a multi-billion-dollar franchise. He also co-created Marvel's team the X-Force and dozens of other characters throughout his long career.
Even Deadpool's creator isn't safe from the fourth-wall breaks
Sure, it's a foot joke at his expense, but it's in the background of a massive action sequence in one of the year's biggest movies. There's more good than bad for Liefeld here. As the man who helped make Deadpool who he is today, he probably understands better than anyone that it wouldn't be doing right by the character to corden himself off from the fourth-wall breaks. Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth even pokes fun directly at Disney and Marvel Studios in the film. It's certainly not as though they're taking extra care to pick on Liefeld.
Director Shawn Levy and the writers didn't pull any punches despite being under the Disney umbrella for this R-rated superhero team-up. The actual comic book creators are, tragically, often an afterthought when it comes to making these movies. Liefeld has very much been highlighted throughout this franchise, which is not something most comic creators are privy to.
This also comes at an interesting time for Liefeld. He's getting ready to release the comic "Deadpool Team-Up" in August, which will serve as his goodbye to the character after more than 30 years. It only seems fitting that Wade gets to get in one last jab on the biggest stage imaginable before Liefeld moves on to other endeavors. As for why he's leaving Deadpool behind now? Liefeld had this to say:
"I have nothing more to say with the character. This last adventure that I'm doing with him is so out of left field. It's the farthest thing from me trying to be cool. It's the farthest thing from me trying to make him pop. It's just a weirdo story and I feel like it's the right kind of vibe."
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters now.