Deadpool & Wolverine's Most Vicious Jokes Call The MCU Out For Its Failures

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which now includes many TV specials, miniseries, or multi-year shows that may or may not be canonical. The first film in this long-in-the-tooth series, Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" debuted in 2008, and it's been a 15-year frenzy of mass consumption. The MCU presented cinematic blockbusters as an extended TV-like event, with each feature sold as a single episode in a larger interconnected super-narrative. Fans drooled heartily over this approach, knowing that each character introduction presaged a crossover with an existing character.

Indeed, interconnectivity is the only gimmick the MCU has ever had. Fans often took notes during MCU movies, looking for clues as to what may be coming. The entire series became a preview for itself, only reaching a conclusion with "Avengers: Endgame," a three-hour action orgy with no fewer than 40 major characters and the death and rebirth of half of the universe.

After "Endgame," the MCU was content to introduce new characters without the urgent story-building, preview-forward interconnectivity that previously marked it. The infamous Phase 4 contained more raw hours of content than the previous three Phases combined, and none of it really set the audience's hearts aflame, despite numerous box office hits. Phase 4 ended with no crossover event, and Phase 5 doesn't seem to be building to anything other than already-tired multiverse shenanigans, especially with all of the Kang the Conqueror complications, courtesy of Jonathan Majors.

It's into this milieu that "Deadpool & Wolverine" plopped ... with a wink. Recall that Deadpool's shtick is his ability to break the fourth wall and comment on the movies he's in. He called the actors who play the supporting characters by name and comments on weaknesses in his own screenplays. That includes a jab at the MCU in "Deadpool & Wolverine" where he notes that Wolverine is joining the MCU "at a low point."