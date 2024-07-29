Deadpool & Wolverine Pays Cheeky Tribute To A Famous X-Men Comic Book Cover

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" ahead.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has advertised itself as a multiverse adventure. It is a movie that bridges the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" movie franchise with the Marvel Cinematic Universe — not that you need to be a Marvel super-fan to enjoy "Deadpool & Wolverine." Since there's only so many different worlds one can visit in two hours, the film has a montage of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) jumping from universe to universe and meeting many different Wolverines.

One of the Wolverines he finds is in dire straits, crucified on a Saint Andrew's cross in an apocalyptic landscape. X-fans might recognize the image from the cover of "Uncanny X-Men" #251 ("Fever Dream"), drawn by Marc Silvestri and Dan Green.

Marvel Comics

Silvestri is a prolific "X-Men" artist; he drew most of writer Chris Claremont's final stretch on the title during the 1980s, and then "Here Comes Tomorrow," the last arc of Grant Morrison's revolutionary "New X-Men," in 2004. The "Fever Dream" cover remains one of his signature X-traordinary achievements.

Marvel movies rarely capture how vibrant and striking the comics are (exceptions, like the "Spider-Verse" movies, only prove the rule). "Deadpool & Wolverine" uses a simple apocalyptic red palette, not the ostentatious yet eerie purple-green coloring Silvestri and Green did.

Comic covers can be deceiving about the story inside their pages. Strapping the X-Man to a giant X-shaped cross? That could just be some clever branding imagery. But nope, Logan spends all of "Fever Dream" tied to that cross. How did he end up there?