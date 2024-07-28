One Subtle Deadpool & Wolverine Easter Egg Pays Tribute To A Movie Ryan Reynolds Loves

In 2022, Reynolds went on David Letterman's Netflix series "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" and shared a story about a previous Easter egg that made its way into the first "Deadpool" movie:

"Growing up, I had a real obsession, quite genuinely, with John Candy. And I still do [...] I carry him with me in everything I do ... There's a book he's reading in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' called 'The Canadian Mounted' and it's supposed to be this nonfiction sort of soft porn, basically. Like one of those sorts of trash, way sub-Danielle Steel. We're talking nasty. He reads it in 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.' And I have that book. Not the exact one he's holding, but I had it remade for 'Deadpool.' I'm carrying it under my arm in a number of scenes. I don't think it's ever actually seen on camera, but it's just those little things that you try to never forget those people that have helped you grow you where you are."

That book is actually visible in "Deadpool & Wolverine." In Wade's locker, you can see a book that says "Northern Nymph" on it, which is printed on the back of the book that Del Griffith reads in the 1987 John Hughes comedy.

And speaking of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (which Reynolds says he's had memorized for more than two decades), the actor tried to get to the bottom of a mystery lurking on that film's IMDb page back in 2021:

John Candy is trending as he does constantly in my mind and heart. But today I'd like to address @eltonofficial.... Does this song exist? And can I hear it? #JohnCandy pic.twitter.com/AhybYEDs5N — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 4, 2021

According to an L.A. Times article from 1987 (via ComicBook), the story is true. At the time, Osbourne explained, "We'd seen and loved the film, the lyric was written and Elton had almost finished the tune when we discovered Paramount wanted various things which were difficult to arrange [...] Contractually, the moment he creates a song, it's owned by PolyGram. Had the contract come through earlier, we might have been able to negotiate a transfer of the rights."

So if there ends up being a fourth "Deadpool" movie, keep your eyes peeled for another John Candy Easter egg among all of the R-rated jokes and fourth wall-breaking.