Deadpool & Wolverine Pays Tribute To A Mission: Impossible Meme With Its Best Cameo

This post contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of those movies that leaves much to discuss, particularly for those who are hardcore Marvel fans. We're not just dealing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe here, but we're also running up against various heroes from the Fox era of Marvel, with this movie essentially serving as a big goodbye to that era. Not only that, but the film even plays with variant versions of certain "X-Men" characters from throughout the multiverse. One of the biggest, most impactful examples was bringing "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill over from the DC Universe to have him play a version of Wolverine. But the movie also winds up paying a bit of an homage to one of Cavill's most infamous on-screen moments to date.

During Deadpool's trip through the multiverse to find a new version of Wolverine to replace the anchor being from his universe, he encounters Cavill's version of Wolverine, fulfilling something of a popular online fan casting choice. It's a funny moment and one that happens somewhat quickly in and amongst a bunch of other encounters with different Wolverines played by Hugh Jackman. So it's easy to miss the nuances of the scene in the moment. But when Cavill beats the tar out of Deadpool, he brings back a move audiences first saw — and marveled at — in 2018's "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." That's right! Cavill once again reloaded his arms for our collective amusement.

For those who may need a brief refresher, the moment in question takes place during the now-infamous bathroom fight in "Fallout" as both Cavill and Tom Cruise are getting beaten up by Liang Yang. Cavill at one point gets up, shakes off his beating, and does what can only be described as reloading his arms before getting down to unloading a can of whoop ass. The internet (rightfully) went nuts for it at the time. It became a much-sed gif and was memeified after the fact.