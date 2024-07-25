Deadpool & Wolverine's Best Cameo Proves One Actor Was Always In The Wrong Superhero Universe

Warning: heavy spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" — much like the "Captain America" movies — uses its third entry to tell a much bigger story than its previous two installments. Like "Captain America: Civil War," the latest "Deadpool" does an epic crossover that brings multiple heroes together, but this time on a much larger scale. Undoubtedly, this is kind of the "Deadpool" equivalent of "Avengers: Endgame," but for the entire history of Marvel movies made by 20th Century Fox, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The result is polarizing, but for many, it will work like catnip.

This is honestly a perfect send-off to more than 25 years of superhero movies before and even after the MCU changed cinema, an homage to the movies that built the superhero landscape as we know it, to the movies that maybe weren't as influential or successful, and also perhaps the movies that never got made. Beyond the gnarly, gross violence and the crude jokes, the "Deadpool" movies have always been earnest, but this is probably the most effective one of the trilogy when it comes to an emotional throughline — and it is its most meta yet.

Of course, this is still a "Deadpool" movie, one that pokes fun at everyone and everything — from joking about an X-rated sex act that Kevin Feige had to teach some Marvel employees about, to jokes about the MCU's own failings to joking about its competition, DC Studios. There are a handful of jokes about DC comics, including one spectacular and unexpected cameo that proves DC wasted one of its stars — Henry Cavill. Indeed, Cavill shows up as a rather screen-ready and perfectly cast Logan, known as Cavillrine in the credits.