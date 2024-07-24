Deadpool & Wolverine Is Already Tearing The /Film Team Apart

Shawn Levy's superhero film "Deadpool & Wolverine" marks yet another crossover between the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe and the previously Fox-owned "X-Men" universe(s). When Disney purchased Fox in 2017, it suddenly had direct access to all the Fox-owned Marvel characters, with superhero fans longing for the moment when the Fantastic Four and the X-Men would be able to, legally, meet the Avengers on the big screen. "Deadpool & Wolverine" fulfills that promise by including the titular characters (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman) in a universe occupied by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Captain America, and Thor. The film also includes a slew of cameos from other Fox-owned super-characters in what can only be considered a triumph of contractual finesse and legal wrangling.

Sadly, "Deadpool & Wolverine" can only be seen as a triumph when taken in the context of company ownership and copyright legality. Disney, Fox, mutants, Avengers, they're all kind of the same. The Levy and Reynolds knew that audiences entering "Deadpool & Wolverine" would likely have a working knowledge of all the insider baseball that went into its making, and toyed with that, highlighting certain characters as if they were significant, but moreso showing off that they could hire X actor.

In case it wasn't obvious, I personally was not fond of "Deadpool & Wolverine," which I described to my co-workers at /Film as "A soulless act of autofellatio, a prayer to corporate onanism." But I was perhaps on the darkest extreme of "D&W" opinions. Some of my co-workers also didn't like it, but not as hatefully as I. Others felt it was a fun romp and enjoyed the cameos as light distractions. Others had a whizzbang time with it (although there's no accounting for taste).

Below are our personal statements.