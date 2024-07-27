The Deadpool & Wolverine Rumors And Reports That Never Actually Happened

This post contains massive spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Read at your own risk.

One of the biggest movies of the year is finally upon us as "Deadpool & Wolverine" has made its way to theaters. It's been a long journey for this one dating back to the release of 2018's "Deadpool 2." Unfortunately, Disney's purchase of Fox in 2019, the pandemic, the dual WGA/SAG strike against the AMPTP, and other factors made it so fans had to wait six years for a sequel. But Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Marvel Studios did their damnedest to make the wait worth it, delivering the biggest "Deadpool" movie yet in so many ways.

Director Shawn Levy's "Deadpool & Wolverine" is loaded with cameos and various character appearances from across the Marvel multiverse. It's the exploration of the multiverse that allowed Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine despite his death in 2017's "Logan." Yet, for all of the characters that do appear in the film, there were innumerable rumors and rampant speculation online over the last year or so suggesting quite a few other Marvel characters were going to appear. The majority of them didn't end up coming to pass, despite reports to the contrary.

Producer Wendy Jacobson recently explained to GamesRadar that "there may or may not have been some subterfuge and misdirections on the internet or in-person in order to protect the secrecy." So it seems the filmmakers actively tried to put red herrings out there to preserve the film's biggest secrets.

Be that as it may, we're going to go over some of the biggest "Deadpool & Wolverine" rumors that didn't happen. While we can't possibly cover every single one of the endless rumors out there, we're going to go over the biggest ones. From former X-Men characters who didn't get a send-off to completely different versions of the movie that were scrapped in favor of what we got, we're going deep into what didn't happen, now that we know what does happen in the film.