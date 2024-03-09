Anson Mount Was In 'Disbelief' When He Saw Black Bolt's Multiverse Of Madness Scene

"Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" can be best described as Sam Raimi at war with the corporate sensibilities of the MCU. On one hand, the movie is filled with fun, creative bits of Raimi-style high-effort filmmaking; there's a willingness to get spooky and mean in a way that feels fresh and unprecedented for the franchise. On the other hand, it's filled with forced moments that read so strongly as studio notes designed to pander to fans and set up future movies. Case in point: The Illuminati, a new group that includes John Krasinski's Reed Richards and Patrick Stewart's Professor X. Their inclusion is less of an organic storytelling choice and more of an advertisement for future MCU properties.

But part of what makes "MoM" so fun is that the Raimi sensibilities win out in the end. The moment Raimi wins is that scene where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) murders the entire Illuminati one by one. She turns Richards into shredded cheese, kills Hayley Atwell's Captain America with her own shield, and snaps Professor X's neck. Darkest of all is with Anson Mount's Black Bolt: She magically sows his mouth shut, making his deadly voice rebound inward and crush his brain from the inside.

It's one of the most memorable sequences in the movie, made more impressive by how much editing and trickery was used to film it. As Anson Mount explained in a 2022 Esquire interview, most of the Illuminati members' scenes were added in late to the game, with the actors filming their scenes separately.