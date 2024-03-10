Why Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut Won't Be Returning In Deadpool & Wolverine

While Disney and Marvel Studios are trying to keep a tight lid on the specifics, it's crystal clear that "Deadpool & Wolverine," aka "Deadpool 3," will most certainly be chock-full of cameos. But for the time being, we can at least rule one cameo out of the festivities as Vinnie Jones has revealed that he won't be reprising his role as Juggernaut in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He was offered the chance to do so, but it just didn't pan out.

Jones previously played the hulking mutant in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand." During a recent interview with Variety while promoting his new Netflix show "The Gentlemen," Jones was asked about the possibility of returning in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The actor was direct and said that he was offered a role by director Shawn Levy, but it was ultimately too much of a hassle for Jones to justify:

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do 'Deadpool,' the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically. It had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for 'Deadpool [and Wolverine].'"

Jones also said that "'Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time, more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit." So, it sounds like the money Jones was being offered for the part, weighed against the hassle of dealing with the suit, just didn't equate to a worthwhile endeavor for him.