Why Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut Won't Be Returning In Deadpool & Wolverine
While Disney and Marvel Studios are trying to keep a tight lid on the specifics, it's crystal clear that "Deadpool & Wolverine," aka "Deadpool 3," will most certainly be chock-full of cameos. But for the time being, we can at least rule one cameo out of the festivities as Vinnie Jones has revealed that he won't be reprising his role as Juggernaut in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. He was offered the chance to do so, but it just didn't pan out.
Jones previously played the hulking mutant in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand." During a recent interview with Variety while promoting his new Netflix show "The Gentlemen," Jones was asked about the possibility of returning in "Deadpool & Wolverine." The actor was direct and said that he was offered a role by director Shawn Levy, but it was ultimately too much of a hassle for Jones to justify:
"Funnily enough I just got asked to do 'Deadpool,' the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically. It had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for 'Deadpool [and Wolverine].'"
Jones also said that "'Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f***ing time, more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit." So, it sounds like the money Jones was being offered for the part, weighed against the hassle of dealing with the suit, just didn't equate to a worthwhile endeavor for him.
Deadpool 3 will still have plenty of cameos to go around
It's not difficult to understand Jones' position here. He is nearly 60 years old, and putting on that suit for a big action movie is going to be much more difficult now than it was 18 years ago. Not only that, but because the movie is going to contain so many cameos, many of those cast members are probably not being paid all that much (relatively speaking) for their participation. Let's be honest, getting Hugh Jackman to come back as Wolverine certainly didn't come cheap. Still, it doesn't mean Juggernaut won't be in the movie at all, it just means we won't be seeing Jones' version of the character.
As fans will surely recall, Juggernaut was a big part of "Deadpool 2." That version of the character was a massive CGI creation that was actually voiced by Ryan Reynolds. So who knows? Perhaps that version could show up again, or maybe another version from elsewhere in the Marvel multiverse. We just know for sure that Jones won't be reviving his take on the character.
Even so, the trailer for "Deadpool 3" alone made it clear that there will be plenty of cameos to go around. Aaron Stanford is reprising his role as Pyro for the first time since "The Last Stand," for one. And that's just what they are willing to show us. If that's in the trailer, can you imagine what they're trying to keep a secret? We shall see come summertime.
The confirmed cast for the film also includes Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr. Paradox), and Emma Corrin, who will be playing the film's wild new villain. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the screenplay alongside Reynolds, Zeb Wells, and Levy.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters on July 26, 2024.