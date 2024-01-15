Netflix Teams Up With Guy Ritchie For More Gangster Hijinks In The Gentlemen Trailer

Just four years after the movie hit theaters, Netflix has turned Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" into a TV show. The above teaser trailer for the series offers proof of that, introducing a drug empire, a cast of criminals, and some vintage Ritchie shenanigans.

The teaser admittedly doesn't dive too deeply into the story, but it does do a great job of capturing the vibe. It's all set to the tune of "Time of the Season" by The Zombies, with some welcome narration by Giancarlo Esposito, of "Breaking Bad" and "The Boys" fame. Esposito is just one part of a pretty well-stacked ensemble led by Theo James ("The White Lotus"). Blood, boxing, and quips, this has all of the hallmarks of a classic Guy Ritchie production. It certainly has a similar feeling to the 2020 movie, but it also feels designed to satisfy "Snatch" fans. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows: