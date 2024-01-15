Netflix Teams Up With Guy Ritchie For More Gangster Hijinks In The Gentlemen Trailer
Just four years after the movie hit theaters, Netflix has turned Guy Ritchie's "The Gentlemen" into a TV show. The above teaser trailer for the series offers proof of that, introducing a drug empire, a cast of criminals, and some vintage Ritchie shenanigans.
The teaser admittedly doesn't dive too deeply into the story, but it does do a great job of capturing the vibe. It's all set to the tune of "Time of the Season" by The Zombies, with some welcome narration by Giancarlo Esposito, of "Breaking Bad" and "The Boys" fame. Esposito is just one part of a pretty well-stacked ensemble led by Theo James ("The White Lotus"). Blood, boxing, and quips, this has all of the hallmarks of a classic Guy Ritchie production. It certainly has a similar feeling to the 2020 movie, but it also feels designed to satisfy "Snatch" fans. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
"The Gentlemen" sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father's sizeable country estate — only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.
A big screen hit gets new life on the small screen
STX Entertainment released "The Gentlemen" in theaters in January 2020, and it was one of the only movies to get a full theatrical run that year before the pandemic cut everything short. It made a very solid $115 million worldwide against a modest $22 million budget. Not bad for a movie with a cast that includes A-listers like Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell. It wasn't long before Netflix cut a deal with Ritchie to turn the movie into a TV show, and now here we are. It's the second time that one of Ritchie's movies has been turned into a series, as "Snatch" got the small screen treatment as well.
The ensemble also includes Kaya Scodelario ("The Maze Runner"), Ray Winstone ("Black Widow"), Daniel Ings ("I Hate Suzie"), Joely Richardson ("Lady Chatterley's Lover"), Vinnie Jones ("Snatch"), Chanel Cresswell ("This is England"), Max Beesley ("Hijack"), Jasmine Blackborow ("Marie Antoinette"), Dar Salim ("The Covenant"), Pearce Quigley ("Detectorists"), and Peter Serafinowicz ("The Tick").
Ritchie is on board as an executive producer and directed the first two episodes of the series. He also serves as co-writer alongside Matthew Read ("Peaky Blinders"). Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, and Read are also executive producers, with Hugh Warren as the series producer.
"The Gentlemen" premieres on Netflix in March 2024.