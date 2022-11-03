Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Is Becoming A Netflix TV Series, Theo James To Star

After writing and directing "The Gentlemen" to commendable box office success, Guy Ritchie will return as a writer (he co-wrote the pilot alongside Matthew Read), director of the first two episodes, and executive producer on the Netflix series that will continue the story of the film. It'll be a happy reunion of sorts behind the scenes, as Bill Block, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies will all return to the series as executive producers after serving as producers on the 2019 film (Marn and Davies also received "story by" credits on the screenplay).

As for the Netflix series, newcomer Theo James is known for starring in HBO's "The Time Traveler's Wife," season 2 of "The White Lotus" as Cameron Sullivan, and also roles in the "Underworld" and "Divergent" movies, the latter of which he played the character of Tobias "Four" Eaton. His casting as the main protagonist of the story doesn't preclude even more direct connections or possibly even cameo appearances from others in the original cast, of course, though it remains to be seen whether Ritchie will be able to (or even feel inclined to) lure such big-name actors to Netflix. At the very least, his casting as the son of McConaughey's original character would seem to answer the question of whether this series would be a direct continuation, a loosely connection spin-off, or some other story set in the same world as "The Gentlemen."

