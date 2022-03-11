Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen May Be Getting A TV Adaptation At Netflix

"The Gentlemen" marked director Guy Ritchie's grand return to the much more familiar confines of the gangster movie in early 2020, as opposed to massive, 9-figure blockbusters that never stood a chance of making a profit or live-action Disney remakes that left much to be desired. Apparently, Ritchie enjoyed the change of pace so much that he's not quite ready to leave that world just yet, and we're not sure that we can blame him at all.

Today, Deadline is reporting the news that Netflix is currently in talks to pick up "The Gentlemen" as a streaming series alongside producing partner Miramax TV (and Moonage Pictures, in the UK). The report describes the streaming platform as "in negotiations for a green light," meaning it's not quite official just yet. But should the production get the go-ahead, Ritchie has already co-written the script for the pilot episode and plans to direct the first two episodes of the series, along with serving as an executive producer.

This development doesn't come as a complete surprise, mind you, as we previously reported back in October of 2020 that Miramax Television had partnered with the director for a small-screen adaptation of the film. With Netflix looking to get in on the gun-toting action, it remains to be seen if any of the original "The Gentlemen" cast members will be returning for this series — a cast that included A-list names like Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, and more. In fact, it's still unclear exactly what shape this show will take — whether a sequel-like continuation, a completely separate story that happens to take place in the same world, or some other sort of retelling altogether. Read on for more details.