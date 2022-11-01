That One White Lotus Season 2 Scene Was Intentionally Confusing – Here's Why

Spoilers for episode 1 of "White Lotus" season 2.

One episode in and "White Lotus" season 2 already has me hooked. The new cast of characters was introduced and it features a cynical wife played by Aubrey Plaza and her husband's obnoxious friend, played by Theo James. One of the most memorable scenes is the first private moment between these two characters, who at first seem totally at odds.

Plaza's character Harper is cartoonishly pessimistic and controlling of her husband Ethan in the beginning of the episode, while James' character Cameron seems to have the perfect relationship with his wife. They quickly reveal their own imperfections though, like turning a blind eye to current events and neglecting to vote or watch the news. Harper, on the other hand, is a lawyer and an activist. She doesn't understand why her husband is still friends with Cameron, but he insists that they accidentally fell into friendship after being roommates in college.

When Cameron wants to borrow one of Ethan's bathing suits, Harper joins him in the hotel room to get sunscreen. After a tense start to their trip, Cameron makes an attempt at reconciliation. When Harper goes into the bathroom to look for the sunblock, Cameron stands in the open doorway and changes into a bathing suit while Harper stares at his reflection in the mirror.

This scene opens up a lot of questions about Cameron and Harper. What were his intentions? Is he interested in starting an affair? Was Harper entertaining the idea of starting something between them when she watched him in the mirror? Or was she totally horrified by the unsolicited advance? Aubrey Plaza and Theo James shed some light on the subject.