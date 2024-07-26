Deadpool & Wolverine Takes A Playful Jab At The DC Universe With A Dwayne Johnson Joke

Hope you wore your brown pants, because this article contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

After months (okay, more like a decade) of hype, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is finally here to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe like we've never seen before ... and, make no mistake, Wade Wilson himself is well aware of it. Audiences will be pleased to find out that the Merc with a Mouth has lost none of his fourth wall-breaking irreverence since crossing over from the Fox universe of "X-Men" films and their various spin-offs into the MCU proper, just as Marvel president Kevin Feige, director Shawn Levy, star Ryan Reynolds, and many more have previously promised. Despite the family-friendly Disney's involvement, the R-rating is made apparent right from the blood-soaked opening credits sequence alone, and the rate of F-bombs dropped into the action is enough to blow Feige's famous baseball cap clean off his head.

But out of all the visual gags and witty one-liners and endless pop-culture references that Reynolds' Deadpool throws at audiences throughout the threequel, one in particular stands out for its sheer boldness: An extremely thinly-veiled reference towards Marvel's "Distinguished Competition" (as DC is parodied in Marvel Comics) and, in an extra dose of meta-comedy, a direct shot fired at Reynolds' co-star from another recent blockbuster, Netflix's "Red Notice." It's abundantly clear why Reynolds likely couldn't resist this perfect storm, as "Deadpool & Wolverine" goes out of its way to reference Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's infamous declaration that "Black Adam" would "change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe."

Even beyond the obvious laugh factor of it all, it's also a timely reminder of the property's one abiding rule: In the "Deadpool" franchise, absolutely nothing is sacred.