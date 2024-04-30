Dwayne Johnson's Christmas Movie Red One May Be A Box Office Disaster In The Making

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently made his grand return to wrestling with the WWE, but the star might be taking his "heel" persona a little too far these days.

There's absolutely nothing unusual in Hollywood when it comes to the delicate art of managing high-profile egos — just ask Vin Diesel, who knows all too well from his days bumping heads with his famous co-star during the "Fast and Furious" saga – but things seem to have escalated to a whole new level on the set of Amazon Studios' upcoming Christmas film "Red One." That's the latest scuttlebutt according to extensive reporting by Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap, who paints an alarming picture of habitual lateness, deeply unprofessional behavior, and producing inexperience in several crucial roles. All of these factors seem to have come together to turn what was initially envisioned as a straight-to-streaming original and a potential franchise starter into a bloated blockbuster with a lengthily delayed theatrical release that has allegedly run far over budget.

So what is "Red One," anyway? Described as "Hobbs and Shaw" meets "Guardians of the Galaxy" meets "Miracle on 34th Street," hilariously enough, the movie stars The Rock, Chris Evans, and J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus himself in a plot where jolly ol' Saint Nick is kidnapped from the North Pole and two highly-skilled professionals must save the holiday season. Much of the early reporting on the film touted the project as a business venture more than a cinematic experience (Amazon's announcement included this humdinger of a line: "This unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses"), which perhaps foreshadowed the troubles that would eventually befall this production. Buckle up, folks, because this is a truly wild story.