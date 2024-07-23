Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Introduced An Infamous Marvel Villain

It's a light year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all things considered. While we've become accustomed to around three movies per year in this franchise, 2024 sees just one in the form of "Deadpool & Wolverine." But that one movie is going to make it count as the first R-rated movie in the history of the MCU, and one that brings us a long-awaited team-up. We're also getting a new villain in the form of Cassandra Nova, played by "The Crown" star Emma Corrin. However, the filmmakers considered at least one other villain before landing on that one. Namely, Mephisto.

In an interview with Collider, director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds spoke about the long process of trial and error to nail down the story for "Deadpool & Wolverine." That involved entertaining several villains. "What was the name of the villain that we flirted with? Was it Mephisto?" Levy asked, trying to remember the many versions of the story that were cooked up before Hugh Jackman called and saved the movie by offering to return as Wolverine. Reynolds then confirmed that yes, Mephisto was indeed considered. Elaborating further, Levy explained:

"We went through a lot of 'almost' versions of this story before we landed on ... First it was the infamous call from Hugh, but then this idea of Cassandra Nova as sibling to Charles. That was very quickly thereafter, because Cassandra's link to Professor X creates an interesting dynamic and fascination in Cassandra about you [points to Jackman]."

"It was the panels of Cassandra with her hands in someone's skull, and it was so gross and cool. And we were like, that's our villain," said Reynolds of why they landed on her as the big bad. For what it's worth, Cassandra Nova does have a wild backstory in the pages of Marvel Comics, with the link to Professor X serving as just the tip of the iceberg.