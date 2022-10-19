Superhero Bits: A Big Mephisto Rumor For The MCU, The Zatanna Movie Is Probably Dead & More

Director Kat Coiro revealed that the idea of bringing Edward Norton's Hulk back to the MCU for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" was at least entertained. In an interview with The Direct, Coiro discussed the finale and the fact that Hulk and Abomination reunited for the first time since "The Incredible Hulk," which is why the idea of bringing Norton back was on the table.

"There was a lot of talk about the fact that the last time they were together a different actor was playing the Hulk. And Mark [Ruffalo] made quite a few jokes about that. And we did entertain the idea of swapping Mark out for Edward Norton. But that did not come to pass."

Whether or not Norton would have been open to it is another question entirely but the fourth-wall-breaking nature of "She-Hulk" would have certainly made this possible. Alas, Mark Ruffalo remains our undisputed Bruce Banner since 2012.