Paul Bettany Doesn't Think He's Done As Vision In The MCU

Still, Marvel is not just going to let White Vision remember Vision's life, have him fly off through a skylight, and vanish forever. That's got to be paid off somewhere. If you don't recall the nerd battle (I saw that with love, truly) between the two Visions from "WandaVision," S.W.O.R.D.'s created White Vision attacks Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision comes in to save her. They battle it out in a library, but Vision stops him in his tracks with the Ship of Theseus thought experiment from the field of identity metaphysics.

They discuss how over time, the planks of wood in the Ship of Theseus rot and are replaced, and ask whether it's still the Ship of Theseus, or if the removed planks are restored and reassembled without the rot, is that still the Ship of Theseus? The answer from White Vision is, "Neither is the true ship. Both are the true ship." Vision gives (restores?) their memories to White Vision, who only has the data, saying, "As a carbon-based synthezoid, your memory storage is not so easily wiped." White Vision says, "I am Vision," and flies through the skylight. See? Nerd battle.

You can't have a grieving Wanda who has lost the man she loves not address the fact that there is a version of him out there with Vision's memories. Heck, maybe he'll show up in some way (maybe a post-credits scene or maybe in a flashback) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or maybe somewhere after, but I'd say it's a pretty safe bet that we'll see our favorite synthezoid again.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will hit theaters on May 4, 2022.