Paul Bettany Doesn't Think He's Done As Vision In The MCU
I don't want to imagine a Marvel Cinematic Universe where we don't have a Vision. I think, particularly after "WandaVision," he's the heart of the MCU. But the old guard seems to be departing, and with the Young Avengers (not confirmed, but really?) appearing all over the place, we may just lose him, too. Perhaps not yet, though. Obviously there are spoilers ahead for Vision's fate, so be warned.
During an interview with Vision actor Paul Bettany for his upcoming Prime Video miniseries "A Very British Scandal," Bettany joked with EW about not coming back as Vision. He said, "Absolutely not! Not for any kind of money at all. I can't even think of a figure." Of course he was kidding. He was, wasn't he? He told the site:
"No, the honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end. And Kevin Feige (president of Marvel Studios) is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."
That is a true statement about Mr. Feige, and there is no way we'll be left hanging, though Bettany does like to have his fun with the press. Remember when he teased that he was going to have a big scene with someone he's always wanted to work with? Yeah, he was talking about himself, in his scenes as Vision and as White Vision. He's a funny guy, that Paul Bettany!
The return of White Vision?
Still, Marvel is not just going to let White Vision remember Vision's life, have him fly off through a skylight, and vanish forever. That's got to be paid off somewhere. If you don't recall the nerd battle (I saw that with love, truly) between the two Visions from "WandaVision," S.W.O.R.D.'s created White Vision attacks Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision comes in to save her. They battle it out in a library, but Vision stops him in his tracks with the Ship of Theseus thought experiment from the field of identity metaphysics.
They discuss how over time, the planks of wood in the Ship of Theseus rot and are replaced, and ask whether it's still the Ship of Theseus, or if the removed planks are restored and reassembled without the rot, is that still the Ship of Theseus? The answer from White Vision is, "Neither is the true ship. Both are the true ship." Vision gives (restores?) their memories to White Vision, who only has the data, saying, "As a carbon-based synthezoid, your memory storage is not so easily wiped." White Vision says, "I am Vision," and flies through the skylight. See? Nerd battle.
You can't have a grieving Wanda who has lost the man she loves not address the fact that there is a version of him out there with Vision's memories. Heck, maybe he'll show up in some way (maybe a post-credits scene or maybe in a flashback) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," or maybe somewhere after, but I'd say it's a pretty safe bet that we'll see our favorite synthezoid again.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will hit theaters on May 4, 2022.