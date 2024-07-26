What If One Recurring Deadpool & Wolverine Joke Isn't Just A Joke?

Early in Shawn Levy's new superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine," Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is kidnapped and taken to the retro-futuristic offices of the Time Variance Authority. The TVA is tasked with keeping parallel universes tidy, making sure people aren't meddling and creating branches for more alternate universes. Multiple films and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already dallied with parallel universes, and some characters have come face-to-face with alternate versions of themselves, such as Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame" and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in his Disney+ TV series back in 2021. The TVA is a shadowy organization that has the ability to monitor parallel universes, look into the future, and track when new timelines are created, but they're currently in a state of restructuring.

Deadpool is told by a TVA wonk named Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) that his home dimension is in peril, but he's being plucked from the universe to become part of the Sacred Timeline, if he's willing to help speed up the process of disintegrating his own universe. Though Deadpool has been in a blue funk since his girlfriend left him, he's not about to let his universe (mainly Vanessa and his friends), get destroyed, but he's more than willing to become Marvel Jesus. But before he sets out on his own rogue plan to save his universe, he sees something rather curious.

The Merc with a Mouth was accidentally shown a TV screen that may have shown a brief clip from his future. On the TV screen, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was kneeling over an injured Deadpool, weeping over his battlefield comrade. It's repurposed footage from "Thor: The Dark World" with Wade in place of Loki, but Deadpool was stoked to learn that not only would he eventually meet Thor but that the God of Thunder would grow so fond of him that he would cry over Deadpool's war wounds. The scene, however, is quickly dismissed, and it's used as fuel for Deadpool to keep waking up after dreaming about his future Thor rendezvous.

But this kind of throw-off jape is exactly what gets the brains of MCU fans fired up. What if ... it WASN'T a joke?