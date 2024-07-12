President Harrison Ford Wants Anthony Mackie Back In Action In The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

I won't lie: I've enjoyed not being force-fed a relentless stream of Marvel media lately. Things have been slower on the Marvel Cinematic Universe front since its disastrous showing last year, giving Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and his braintrust some much-needed time to get their affairs in order and, ideally, set this franchise moving in a more exciting direction. This month's "Deadpool & Wolverine" will serve as the MCU's only big screen excursion in 2024, yet it's next year's "Captain America: Brave New World" that may serve as the true litmus test when it comes to the property's future. Unfortunately, the signs haven't been encouraging so far, culminating with the recent reports of extensive reshoots adding a whole new villain to the movie played by the always-welcome Giancarlo Esposito.

Clearly, though, Feige and friends — including Anthony Mackie, whose MCU counterpart, Sam Wilson, aka the superhero formerly known as Falcon, fully embraced the star-spangled moniker previously bestowed upon him by the elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" — know they've got something to prove here, considering they came out swinging with their "Brave New World" presentation at CinemaCon. But how does the official trailer fare in comparison? Check it out above and see what you think.