Captain America 4 Footage Reaction: Harrison Ford Wants Sam Wilson To Rebuild The Avengers [CinemaCon 2024]

Marvel Studios has been quiet for a little while, but Kevin Feige and company made a splash at CinemaCon 2024 by showing off several minutes of footage from one of their next big movies.

One of the most astonishing things about the 15-year-long cultural phenomenon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they managed to get a mass audience to care about limp characters like Thor and Captain America. As a comics reader in the 1990s, I recall that those who read Thor and Captain America books were snickered at; the X-Men, Batman, Spider-Man, and the then-rising Image Comics characters were considered way cooler. Thanks to the MCU, however, Captain America (previously played by Chris Evans) was now hip, and his movie "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is often vaunted — rather debatably — as one of the best films in the long-running series.

At the end of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," Captain America was able to travel back in time, marry his 1940s girlfriend, and age into an old man, happy to no longer be a superhero. He handed off his saucer-like shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), and the TV miniseries "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" detailed how Sam transformed himself from a hero called the Falcon into the new Captain America. The upcoming film "Captain America: Brave New World" will feature the adventures of the new Cap. The superhero craze is dying down, but Marvel still has a few more chapters to churn out on the downward slope (and naturally they hope to reverse that trend).

It's currently unclear if the new film will take any plot details from the eponymous Aldous Huxley novel, although we do know the film will also star Harrison Ford (replacing William Hurt's MCU character), Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler. /Film's own Ryan Scott has his feet on the ground at this year's CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he saw a nice little chunk of footage from "Captain America: Brave New World," plus a rapid-fire teaser. Here's what happened.