Dwayne Johnson Pitched A Multi-Year Plan For Black Adam To Battle Henry Cavill's Superman

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is, unquestionably, one of the biggest stars in the world. The wrestler-turned-actor, at one point, gained a reputation for being "franchise Viagra" for his ability to increase the box office prospects of any given series, such as "Fast and Furious." His time in the DC Comics universe, however, was short-lived and proved to be not as impactful, as "Black Adam" flamed out rather spectacularly for everyone to see. But that wasn't the plant — not by a long shot. As it happens, The Rock had grand plans to reinvent the entire DC Universe with him steering the ship.

A recent report from Variety detailed some of the behind-the-scenes discussionn that occurred in the lead up to and aftermath of "Black Adam." In particular, before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as the new co-heads of DC Studios, Johnson made a pitch to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO that would have involved a new vision for the DCU beginning with his ill-fated anti-hero flick. The report explains:

Not long after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger closed in April, Dwayne Johnson directly pitched CEO David Zaslav on a multiyear plan for Black Adam and a [Henry] Cavill-led Superman in which the two properties would interweave, setting up a Superman-versus-Black Adam showdown.

Producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn were also said to be part of Johnson's braintrust as the people attempting to take DC in a new direction. That didn't exactly pan out for anyone involved, it seems. The report also notes that this move ruffled feathers at the company, given that Johnson sort of went over everyone else's heads in an effort to make this happen. Yikes.