Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam Will Not Appear In 'First Chapter' Of The New DC Universe

The hierarchy of the DC universe is changing, but maybe not in the way this year's "Black Adam" promised it would. That's because Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that his anti-hero character won't be returning to the still-in-development DCU. At least, not yet, because there's allegedly still a chance he'll appear in future projects. According to a new statement released by the actor on Twitter, Black Adam won't be returning to the "first chapter" of the DCU. That being said, DC and his production company Seven Bucks, will apparently continue to work together to determine the best way to bring the Black Adam character back into the fold.

Johnson revealed that this decision came after a meeting between him and DC Studios co-head James Gunn. Furthermore, he expressed faith in the decisions being made by him and fellow co-head Peter Safran, saying that he will "always root for DC ... to win and WIN BIG." Capping it off, he thanked his fans for the support they have given him over the 15 years it took for "Black Adam" to hit the big screen. You can read his official statement below.