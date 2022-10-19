Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Shares Something In Common With Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious Character [Exclusive]

In an interview with /Film, producer Hiram Garcia spoke about the inherent dedication and love for family that drives Black Adam throughout the movie:

"We wanted to root Black Adam in something grounded and heavy that the audience could start to connect with him on. And one of the common threads that he found in Black Adam in the later versions of the comics was the ties to his family."

Garcia went into detail about the driving force for Black Adam, which only confirms our suspicions that the antihero shares a critical character trait with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto from the "Fast" franchise. Both of the characters use their family as motivating factors for their otherworldly physical feats in their respective films:

"A lot of the things that he does, a lot of the rage that he demonstrates, is always attached to things happening to his family or his people. So we knew that was essential for us, and we felt that anchoring a character like Black Adam in that space then gave us a license, and I think would allow the audience to really get behind how he conducts himself in terms of his aggression... even though he is extremely vicious and quick to action, it is always rooted in something that is attached to his emotion and his heart and about how much he cares. And that's always attached to his family."

Try as Dwayne Johnson might to separate himself from his "Fast" family, "Black Adam" looks to continue a trend started by Vin Diesel's character. While he may not appear as Hobbs again in the upcoming "Fast X," fans can take comfort that no matter what franchise Johnson is in, he's continuing to fight for family. Now, all we need is Black Adam to show up with a six-pack of coronas at the next "Fast & Furious" cookout.