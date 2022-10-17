Black Adam's Aldis Hodge On Training With Dwayne Johnson And Developing Hawkman's Moves [Exclusive Interview]

Hawkman and Black Adam have this really contentious relationship. How do you strike a balance in terms of how that comes across?

I think they're best friends. I think they're buddies. I think they go hiking on the weekends ... no, honestly, I'm just playing what was on the page in terms of the value of what it means. I think these two men are warriors. There's eventually a sort of seed of respect that they find for one another, but the conversation that's had through their battles is really about justice. What is justice? What does it look like?

Just because our versions of justice are different, does that make either of us wrong or right? There's a very layered context to why they're in conflict, which I can really appreciate. I think they're just trying to figure themselves out as they deal with one another.

The fight scenes in this movie are so good. I know you studied martial arts, and you talked before during a trailer event about how old this character is. Can you talk about creating a fighting style to encompass the training you already had and then the character's history?

Sure. So Chris Brewster, who's our fight coordinator, TaeKwonDo champ multiple times, a really, really quite a gifted athlete. And then I have my stunt double, David Charles Warren III, who's also a — he's almost like a freak of nature, he's insane. I've studied multiple styles coming up. So the style of kung-fu, muay thai, kali escrima, capoeira, wushu. So when it came to these styles, I talked to Chris. I said, "Look, I have an idea in my head. I've been baking this since the day I found out I got the job and that I wanted to put these styles together, so we can take some of the principles from each foundation and create a style for Hawkman to represent the fact that he's been fighting for ages."

He's picked up styles along the way. He had to have, right? In the various forms of battle that he's been through. So we should do something that reflects that. So even though we're here and we get a piece or a taste of what his battle style looks like on the ground, we still get a sense of how he moves and how he uses the mace, to a degree, almost like a baton or a kali stick. You know what I mean? So it was really finding the best bits of all those styles that I love and studied coming up and putting those together to create something that we can build on. If we get to have the opportunity to continue telling Hawkman's story, we're going to get to expound on that style in really creative and awesome ways that we've never seen on screen.

I'm sure I'm not the first to say this, but I vote for a solo Hawkman movie.

Oh, thank you so much.