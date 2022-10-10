Black Adam's Quintessa Swindell On How Dance Inspired Cyclone's Movement And Changed Their Body Image [Exclusive Interview]

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Cyclone is a character that some audience members might not be as familiar with as some of the bigger names in DC. Can you talk a little bit about who Cyclone is and what your introduction to the character was?

Oh yeah. Maxine Hunkel, aka Cyclone, she's a young girl who's just on the verge of becoming a superhero. She's a metahuman and she's learning how to utilize her powers and to even see the scale that her powers can go to. So this is that first instance where we're seeing this young girl, who comes from a lineage of superheroes, just stepping into herself and figuring out who she is among all of these other people. And for me, I wasn't familiar with Cyclone when I first heard about the film, but through source material and all of the information from DC and doing a little research and character development in the beginning, got more familiar and got 10 times more excited to play her because she's just so special.

I know you mentioned at the trailer reveal event that modern dance was a big thing here, taking inspiration from people like Alvin Ailey and Martha Graham. So can you talk a little bit about how that came about for you in terms of a style for Cyclone?

Well, I think whenever I look at a character, I'm always like, "How can I make this person a punk? How can I make this person edgy and have a little bit of me inside of them a little bit?" So basically when I first met Jaume [Collet-Serra], we were kind of going over the ideas for the character. They mentioned how they really wanted her to move in a very specific way that almost seemed like a dance, and that was kind of how she embraced her powers and also just how she moved and created it. Because we could do something very general and normal — she just spins and then there's a tornado — but they wanted to make it really special. And for me, I was like, "If you guys want dance, I've studied dance, and I've studied physical theater and performance art." So being able to include a physical activity and rely on that for a character is like a dream come true.

So I was looking at experimental artists like Pina Bausch, I was looking at Martha Graham, how Alvin Ailey spins, and I was looking at Isadora Duncan, Loie Fuller — a bunch of different ones. But the thing that stuck out so much to me is when you look at each and every one of these artists, they all have a distinct thing about them that you can look at and be like, "That's Alvin Ailey," or "That's Martha Graham," or "That's Loie Fuller with the fabric," so you instantly know. And for me, I was thinking about how I could create a superhero that people will see without the face or without anything and be like, "That's Cyclone." So it was just to create something special. And they were also giving — our producers, Jaume — just giving that freedom to create. So that's how it all came together.