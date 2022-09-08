Black Adam Trailer: Can The Rock Change The Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe?

We've seen plenty of "Black Adam" by now. First, there was a prologue-esque teaser voiced by Johnson back in 2020. Then last year's DC FanDome footage showed how a couple of explorers found Black Adam's tomb. Since then, we've already seen footage that puts Black Adam's powers on full display and introduces the Justice League of America, including Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone. We've even caught a good glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate.

What we haven't really seen yet, despite the copious amounts of available "Black Adam" footage, is any sign of a larger DC crossover. "Black Adam" is meant to be the character's solo movie, sure, but it will also reportedly include Viola Davis' intelligence officer Amanda Waller, who previously appeared in the "Suicide Squad" films and "Peacemaker" series. Plus, in the comics, Black Adam is a rival of Shazam's, and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is already on the horizon, so if there's a time to reveal the larger plan for the DCEU, it's now.

All eyes will be on "Black Adam" this fall for reasons that go far beyond the quality of its story. It's one of just two major movies slated for release via Warner Bros. this year (the other is "Don't Worry, Darling"), as the studio has been in the spotlight since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger led to a series of brutal decisions from the company, including the cancellation of the "Batgirl" film. Additionally, the DCEU has been under scrutiny for its lack of response to "The Flash" star Ezra Miller's recent string of arrests. Basically, there's a whole lot riding on the success of "Black Adam," and it'll be interesting to see if moviegoers buy the hype.

"Black Adam" will premiere on October 21, 2022.