Black Adam Trailer: Can The Rock Change The Hierarchy Of Power In The DC Universe?
As Dwayne Johnson often puts it, "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." That's because after years of hype-building and months of assorted and sundry promos, "Black Adam" is finally almost here.
The latest DC film will introduce Johnson's ancient Egyptian antihero Teth-Adam, a man with god-like powers who's awoken in modern times, as well as the Justice League of America. It's set to hit theaters in October, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. has at least one more new trailer up its sleeve. Take a look at the latest preview below, and see if you can feel the power shift.
A new hero arrives
We've seen plenty of "Black Adam" by now. First, there was a prologue-esque teaser voiced by Johnson back in 2020. Then last year's DC FanDome footage showed how a couple of explorers found Black Adam's tomb. Since then, we've already seen footage that puts Black Adam's powers on full display and introduces the Justice League of America, including Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone. We've even caught a good glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's Doctor Fate.
What we haven't really seen yet, despite the copious amounts of available "Black Adam" footage, is any sign of a larger DC crossover. "Black Adam" is meant to be the character's solo movie, sure, but it will also reportedly include Viola Davis' intelligence officer Amanda Waller, who previously appeared in the "Suicide Squad" films and "Peacemaker" series. Plus, in the comics, Black Adam is a rival of Shazam's, and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is already on the horizon, so if there's a time to reveal the larger plan for the DCEU, it's now.
All eyes will be on "Black Adam" this fall for reasons that go far beyond the quality of its story. It's one of just two major movies slated for release via Warner Bros. this year (the other is "Don't Worry, Darling"), as the studio has been in the spotlight since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger led to a series of brutal decisions from the company, including the cancellation of the "Batgirl" film. Additionally, the DCEU has been under scrutiny for its lack of response to "The Flash" star Ezra Miller's recent string of arrests. Basically, there's a whole lot riding on the success of "Black Adam," and it'll be interesting to see if moviegoers buy the hype.
"Black Adam" will premiere on October 21, 2022.