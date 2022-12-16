Batman Will Be A 'Big Part' Of The New DC Universe, But What Does That Really Mean?

Batman is one of DC's most popular and influential characters, which has meant we've gotten plenty of on-screen adaptations of him over the years. 1989's "Batman" helped to usher in the belief that superhero movies can be more than children's entertainment. While the character's other films have varied in tone throughout the years, the consistent moodiness of the "Batman" brand has been a crucial part of differentiating DC films from those made by Marvel Studios.

However, the current DC film slate is currently in a strange transitional period. In the wake of the DC Extended Universe's official unraveling, DC Studios rose in its place, with new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran promising yet another cinematic reboot of the brand's characters. What this reboot entails is still largely unknown, but thanks to Gunn's lively social media presence, a few details have been revealed about what in the world this new DC Universe will be like. One such detail is that Batman will apparently continue to be a prominent character in this incoming reboot.

He's a big part of the DCU. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

By itself, this seems pretty obvious –- of course a character as important to the DC brand as Batman would be included in its new cinematic universe! However, it might actually be more complicated than that, as Gunn had previously confirmed that the current Batman, played by Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' films, won't be this new universe's Batman.