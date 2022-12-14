Robert Pattinson's Batman Could Join The Larger DC Universe [Updated]

Update: James Gunn has chimed in to say that Variety's original reporting on this matter is entirely incorrect:

There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue. https://t.co/a7cnbTfpSi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

Our original story follows.

Remember when "The Batman" came out earlier this year and pretty much everyone agreed that it was good? After the usual public outcry whenever a new actor is announced for the role, Robert Pattinson proved the doubters wrong with the grungiest and most delightfully emo take we've seen from the superhero in quite some time. The stellar cast of supporting players all brought their own unique spin on classic characters like Catwoman, Jim Gordon, the Penguin, and the Riddler. And best of all, director Matt Reeves seemed to have carte blanche to do whatever the heck he wanted to do with the fan-favorite character, allowing him to take full advantage of a story that wasn't weighed down by the constraints of the usual shared universe connections.

Well, as it turns out, there's a chance that last part may have been too good to be true.

In a new potential bombshell from Variety, scuttlebutt has pointed towards the possibility that new DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are considering taking this walled-off corner of the franchise and turning Pattinson's version of the brooding bat-obsessed vigilante into the main Batman in whatever shape the new interconnected DC universe takes. According to the report: